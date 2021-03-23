Alleged Delft cop killer already facing murder charge, court hears

Constable Khangelani Mangqabini, who was based at the Mowbray Police Station, was shot dead outside his home on Friday following an altercation with another motorist. The suspect handed himself over at the Delft Police Station on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged that a man charged with the murder of an off-duty police officer in Delft has another pending murder charge.

Constable Khangelani Mangqabini, who was based at the Mowbray Police Station, was shot dead outside his home on Friday following an altercation with another motorist.

The 23-year-old suspect handed himself over at the Delft Police Station on Sunday and on Tuesday made his first court appearance in Bellville.

Craig Amon appeared in the dock on counts of murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He stands accused of killing Mangqabini in cold blood.

It was revealed that he was already facing another murder charge and that he was a member of the 28s gang.

The case has been remanded to 30 March for bail information and for an attorney to be appointed.

Amon will remain in custody at the Goodwood Correctional Centre.

