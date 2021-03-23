20°C / 22°C
85 more people succumb to COVID in SA, says health dept

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed our known death toll to 52,196.

Picture: 123rf.com
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eight-five more people have died in this country after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed our known death toll to 52,196.

The Department of Health also confirmed 599 more infections over that same timeframe, taking South Africa's caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1,538,451.

Our recovery rate stands at 95% with 1,463,953 having recuperated.

So far, almost 183,000 health care workers have been vaccinated.

