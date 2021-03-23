2 suspects in custody after a woman found dead in Barrydale

Police say Erna Gerricke went for a hike on Sunday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects are in custody after a woman was found dead in Barrydale, in the Western Cape. Police say Erna Gerricke went for a hike on Sunday afternoon.

Her husband reported her missing when Gerricke didn't return home on Sunday night.

Following a search, she was found badly injured early on Monday morning around five to six kilometres into the waterfall hiking trail.

She was later declared dead at the scene and an autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.



Officers followed up on information about Gerricke's car after it couldn't be found at the hiking trail's parking area.

The vehicle was later discovered abandoned with one of the windows shattered.

Two arrests were made at a nearby farm and the car's spare key was found with one of the suspects.

Both face charges of theft of a motor vehicle.

