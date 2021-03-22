Wits SRC raises R4m to assist students in urgent need of financial assistance

The Wits SRC said that it had managed to raise the money within the last two months.

JOHANNESBURG - As the student debt crisis continues at universities around the country, the Wits SRC has announced that it's raised R4 million to assist those who are in urgent need of financial assistance.

This comes as students continue with their protests over free higher education.

The Wits University SRC recently started a campaign to raise money to assist students in desperate need of registration fees.

Wits SRC president, Mpendulo Mfeka, said that the campaign had now reached R4 million.

"The Wits SRC has been on a campaign to raise R21 million in 2021 for students who are at financial risk, particularly reasons that relate to registration."

Mfeka said that while their goal was to reach about R21 million, they would begin the process of allocating the money to qualifying students on Tuesday.

"We think its time we allocated the money, we can't wait until we've reached R21 million to allocate it."

Mfeka said that they hoped to assist as many students as they could.

