SAHRC: Concept of ‘unity in diversity’ not as alive as it should be

According to the commission, complaints of human rights violations have seen an uptick of 13% over the past year.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Sunday said the concept of “unity in diversity” was not as alive and well as it should be 27 years into democracy.

The country commemorated Human Rights Day on Sunday and South Africans were reminded of the Sharpeville massacre in 1960 when police opened fire during a mass march against the country's pass laws, killing 69 protesters.



Human Rights Commissioner Andre Gaum said most grievances related to equality and hate speech.

“It is quite a concern that the whole principle of unity and diversity is not that alive and well as it should be.”

He said the pandemic and subsequent lockdown had undoubtedly had a major negative impact on the rights of residents.

Gaum said this raised questions around whether the restrictions were reasonable and justifiable limitations in an open and democratic society.

He adds the social and economic well-being of millions took centre stage.

“In particular in a country like South Africa, especially with a very negative impact on the poor, on employment, the creation of employment, on equality as such.”

