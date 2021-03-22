SAHRC calls on SAPS to come up with better ways of controlling protesters

The conduct of police is once again in sharp focus after Mthokozisi Ntumba was killed in Braamfontein earlier this month when police fired rubber bullets at a group of protesting students.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid growing calls for government to review the use of rubber bullets, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is on Monday calling on the police service to come up with alternative crowd control measures.

In August last year, 9-year-old Leo Williams died two weeks after he was shot in the head with a rubber bullet during a service delivery protest on the West Coast.

The SAHRC’s Chris Nissen said there were other ways to pacify the public, even in volatile situations.

“Last year, we did not train a single police officer, we were supposed to have trained 7,000 of them. So we will have to see how we find a way going forward but all and all with a few bad police, we have thousands and thousands of good SA police service officers"

This is how the year 2021 kicked off for the police service under the leadership of Minister Bheki Cele.

And three months down the line, the conduct of some of his officers is under the microscope and in some cases, it’s on the court roll.

“It has no grain of defence or explanation on it.... Somebody for me just went crazy.”

Cele was unable to explain the conduct of some of his officers in Braamfontein this month when they opened fire on protesting students.

Tragically, Ntumba - a young father - was killed while leaving a local clinic.

The South African Police Union's Acting General Secretary Peter Ntsime acknowledges that officers work under difficult circumstances - and most of the time - they're simply acting on government's instructions.

“Police officers don’t take these rubber bullets on their own, they are issued with them. We understand the outcry of the public, the question is what can be done? Because the police don’t have the capacity to deal with all the protesters in this country.”

Officers say the problem lied deeper than their response to unruly crowds.

They need proper training, sufficient resources and the necessary back up to do their jobs.