Right to education yet to be realised for many black S.Africans - students

The students said that 27 years after democracy, the fight for free decolonised education continued and innocent people were being killed during peaceful protests.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country continues to mark Human Rights Day, students said that the right to education and to protest was yet to be realised for many black people in South Africa.

Sunday marked exactly 61 years since 69 protestors were shot dead by apartheid police in Sharpeville.

Students said that they were not celebrating Human Rights Day as there was nothing to celebrate.

Wits SRC president, Mpendulo Mfeka, said that the majority of people in South Africa still did not have access to higher education.

"We cannot proceed as though things are normal at the university, so to us, this is a sarcastic day and we will not be celebrating it."

While the University of Johannesburg's SRC president, Simphiwe Methula, said that the current education system excluded the poor.

"There are many students who are left behind because they didn't have money to register and we tried fighting for them but the university itself privatised those who had money to register."

Earlier this month, 35-year-old Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot and killed during a student protest in Braamfontein.

