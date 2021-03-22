Ramaphosa: Tanzania's Magufuli played vital role in helping SA defeat apartheid

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli at his funeral in Dodoma.

African heads of state and other dignitaries are in Tanzania on Monday paying their last respects.

Magufuli died last week from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Opposition politicians said that that he had contracted COVID-19 but this was not confirmed.

Ramaphosa said that Magufuli played a vital role in helping South Africa defeat apartheid.

"When I was here, I took special care to thank President Magufuli on behalf of the people of South Africa for the support that Tanzania gave us during our darkest period as w struggled against apartheid."

