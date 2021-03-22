Putin denounces 'confrontational' EU stance on Russia

Putin stressed that Russia was ready to 'resume normal depoliticised' ties with the European Union if there's a will to do so in Brussels, the Kremlin said.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced the EU's "confrontational" stance during a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel on Monday, ahead of a summit of EU leaders.

"Vladimir Putin gave an appraisal of the unsatisfactory state of Russia-EU ties which has emerged due to unconstructive, often confrontational policies of our partners," the Kremlin said in a strongly-worded statement.

Putin stressed that Russia was ready to "resume normal depoliticised" ties with the European Union if there's a will to do so in Brussels, the Kremlin said.

EU leaders meet for a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

Putin and Michel also discussed the fight against the coronavirus and potential use of Russia's homegrown vaccine Sputnik V as well as the situations in Ukraine and Belarus, the Kremlin statement said.

The call came after a top EU executive, Thierry Breton, said the European Union had no need for Sputnik V in remarks that Moscow said were "clearly biased".

The Kremlin is also facing a crisis in ties with the United States, with President Joe Biden describing Putin as a "killer" and rejecting his offer to hold public talks.

Moscow said Monday it regretted that Washington did not respond to Putin's proposal to organise public talks with the US leader.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.