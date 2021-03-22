Presidential Youth Employment Stimulus programme successfully implemented - dept

The Basic Education Department said that through the programme, nearly 26,000 school governing body-funded posts were saved.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said that it had successfully implemented the Presidential Youth Employment Stimulus.

The programme, which started in December, aimed to create employment opportunities and support workers negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The department said that through the programme, nearly 26,000 school governing body-funded posts were saved.

It said that over 300,000 education and general assistants were employed across the country.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that the initiative would conclude at the end of the month.

"There were over 800,000 applicants at the time when it was announced, the recruitment phase, that we could only accommodate 300,000 young people, 200,000 of them were education assistants and 100,000 were general assistants."

