Nearly 31,000 healthcare workers vaccinated in WC so far, says dept

In the Western Cape, between 1,000 and 2,000 healthcare workers were being inoculated every day.

CAPE TOWN - About 31,000 healthcare workers in the Western Cape have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19.

This as the province reports a 6% decline in infections since the second wave peak.

Provincial Health Department chief of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem, said that they were dealing with more than 2,400 active cases and just under 900 people were hospitalised.

"We have vaccinated just under 31,000 healthcare workers in the province. We are currently doing that at eight vaccination sites."

An additional site will come online in the Caledon area on Tuesday.

Although there continued to be an overall decline in cases, the department was monitoring minor flare-ups in the Cape metropole, Mitchells Plain and the southern suburbs.

"There are areas like that across the province that we are keeping an eye on, although the numbers are quite small, at this stage it's nothing to be alarmed at yet, although we remain exceptionally vigilant."

The department reiterated concerns over residents gathering in large numbers in the coming weeks.

"Given that it's holiday season, I'm afraid the youth, I believe, are gathering in larger numbers at venues, at nightspots and I think that's just a potential explosive situation."

