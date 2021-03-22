Man hands himself over to police after allegedly shooting an off-duty cop

The constable was shot outside his home and died on Friday. It's understood the attack was sparked by a road rage incident.

CAPE TOWN - A man has handed himself over to police on Sunday after allegedly murdering an off-duty police officer in Delft.

The constable was shot outside his home and died on Friday.

It's understood the attack was sparked by a road rage incident.

Police believe the constable and his alleged murderer had an altercation over dangerous driving on Friday.

The 23-year-old suspect then followed Constable Khangelani Mangqabini to his house where he opened fire on him and fled the scene.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the man had been charged with murder.

“The 23-year-old suspect was handed over at Delft police station on Sunday, 21 March 2021 by his attorney and is expected to appear at court on Tuesday, 23 March 2021, on a murder charge."

The suspect will appear in the dock at the Bellville Magistrates Court.

