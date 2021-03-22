KZN man arrested for alleged murder of his mother

Acting provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Major-General Thulani Gonya, said that the suspect was arrested on Saturday after an intensive investigation was conducted.

JOHANNESBURG - A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother.

It's alleged that the 53-year-old victim from Emasayithini was last seen three days before she was reported missing on 26 December last year.

Her body was discovered in a long-drop toilet situated in her yard during a search conducted by members of the community.

Acting provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Major-General Thulani Gonya, said that neighbours stated that the deceased was living with her long-lost son who was last seen about six months before his mother died.

Gonya said that the suspect was arrested on Saturday after an intensive investigation was conducted.

He is due to appear at the Pinetown Magistrates Court, facing murder charges.

