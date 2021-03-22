KZN education dept hopes jail sentence given to bully will be a lesson to others

The 16-year-old high school pupil was caught on video severely beating another teenager. She's currently serving a three-month jail sentence after failing to appear in court.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal education department on Sunday said it hoped a jail sentence handed to a grade 11 pupil accused of assault would make other bullies think twice.

The 16-year-old Mathole High School pupil was caught on video severely beating another teenager.

The parents of the victim then opened a case at a local police station in Mahlabathini.

The accused pupil was then charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. She was released on warning and under the care of the mother.

She was supposed to appear in court in February this year, but failed to do so and did not provide an explanation.

The department's Muzi Mahlambi said the sentence was a harsh lesson and a warning to other bullies.

“The MEC of education KwaZulu-natal welcomes the sentencing of a female learner who assault a fellow learner in September last year. The learner was supposed to appear in court, she absconded and the judge handed down a sentence of three months imprisonment.”

