Expert urges City of CT to shelve ShotSpotter project for good

The contract to use the technology came to an end in 2019 and the City is on record as saying Metro Police asked for it to be renewed.

CAPE TOWN - A policing expert on Monday said the City of Cape Town would be best served shelving the ShotSpotter project for good.

The decision not to use the high-tech system has sparked criticism.

The multi-million-rand system uses technology to detect the sound of a gunshot and then alerts police through a centralised control system.

At the time, it was hailed as a potential game changer for gun violence on the Cape Flats.

But policing expert at the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis Eldred De Klerk said it was never going to be a silver bullet.

“The city seems to want to invest in technology rather than invest in a relationship with communities, which is much more valuable.”

But, pandemic-related budget cuts meant those plans had to be shelved.

Opposition political parties now want to know why the decision to stop the project was kept so quiet.

