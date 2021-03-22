Chief Justice Mogoeng declines to meet Africa4Palestine over Israel comments

During a webinar last year hosted by the 'Jerusalem Post', Mogoeng quoted from the Bible, saying that he was praying for Israel and pledged his love for the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has declined to meet with human rights organisation Africa4Palestine over his anti-Palestine and pro-Israeli comments.

During a webinar last year hosted by the Jerusalem Post, Mogoeng quoted from the Bible, saying that he was praying for Israel and pledged his love for the country.

Earlier this month, the Judicial Service Commission ruled that Mogoeng was in breach of its service and ordered him to retract his remarks.



Africa4Palestine approached the commission to take steps against the Chief Justice and he was ordered to apologise.

However, Mogoeng decided to lodge an appeal against the commission's ruling.

