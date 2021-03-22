Brown explains she had difficult working relationship with Eskom execs

The former Public Enterprises minister was testifying on Eskom-related matters at the state capture commission on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown said that she had a very difficult working relationship with Eskom executives during her term as minister.

She was testifying on Eskom-related matters at the state capture commission on Monday.

While serving as minister, many Eskom executives were either suspended or resigned due to maladministration and load shedding in 2015.

Brown told the commission that she became the face of load shedding and many people had blamed her for the rolling blackouts in 2015.

She also told the commission that she didn’t have a good working relationship with Eskom executives during her term as minister.

“I told you I didn’t have an easy relationship, I don’t think I had easy relationships with lots of people. I am very forthright,” Brown explained

The former minister could not answer all the questions posed to her by evidence leader Advocate Pule Seleke.

Brown has concluded her testimony and will be given a chance to provide a revised amended affidavit to the commission within the next two weeks.

