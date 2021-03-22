Brown defends appointments she made as Public Enterprises minister

Lynne Brown is back at the state capture commission on Monday, where evidence leaders are focusing on the appointment of Richard Seleke as director-general.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown is again before the state capture inquiry answering questions about contentious appointments in that department.

Evidence leaders have focused on the appointment of Richard Seleke as director-general.

Brown told the Zondo Commission that his CV came through the general careers portal and he was interviewed by a panel comprising two ministers, a deputy minister and members of the HR department.

She said that Seleke interviewed better than other candidates and met all the criteria.

"Seleke actually performed much better than the other candidates and a number of other issues but, I mean, just on that alone," Brown told the inquiry.

Seleke allegedly interfered in the awarding of a multi-million rand tender for communications and events management.

He had worked with the company's owner during another government job.

WATCH: Lynne Brown returns to Zondo Inquiry

