Another top Dirco official suspended over R118 million New York land deal

Minister Naledi Pandor recently placed chief financial officer Caiphus Ramashau on precautionary suspension as a first step in implementing Parliament’s portfolio committee's oversight report on the dodgy R118 million land deal.

JOHANNESBURG - Another top official in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has been suspended in connection with a botched project to acquire land for development in New York.

The committee found that taxpayers’ money was used to purchase a piece of land meant to house diplomats in the US, which did not exist.

However, in 2019 Parliament's international relations and co-operation portfolio committee was met with an old, dilapidated building when it went to inspect the site.

Last month, Dirco’s director general Kgabo Mohoai was also placed on suspension in connection with the fraud.

