29 more COVID deaths push SA’s toll to 52,111

Another 1,051 infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1 537 852.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-nine more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the national death toll to 52,111.

The recovery rate stands at 95% with 1 463 089 people having recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 183,983healthcare workers have been jabbed so far.

