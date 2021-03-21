WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers virtual Human Right Day address

The theme of this year's Human Rights Month is 'The Year of Charlotte Maxeke: Promoting Human Rights in the Age of COVID-19', marking the 150th anniversary of the birth of liberation struggle heroine and human rights campaigner Charlotte Maxeke.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Sunday delivering the keynote address at the virtual 2021 Human Rights Day commemoration.

Human Rights Day commemorates the Sharpeville Massacre which occurred on 21 March 1960, when apartheid security forces cracked down on peaceful marches that opposed pass laws that had been imposed on black South Africans, resulting in 189 men, women and children being gunned down and over 69 being injured.

WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa Human Rights Day address

