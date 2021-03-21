Ramaphosa assures SA that all will get COVID-19 vaccine, calls for patience

With more than 180,000 healthcare workers having so far been vaccinated, Ramaphosa appealed to ordinary members of the public yet to receive their jabs to be patient, assuring South Africans their turn was coming.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans they will all get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation as the country celebrated Human Rights Day.

This year’s commemoration was held under the theme: ‘The year of Charlotte Maxeke: Promoting Human Rights in the Age of COVID-19’, paying tribute to the 150th anniversary of the birth of the liberation struggle heroine.

"We are working to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine is available to every person in our country. We have been able to weather the coronavirus storm in large part because of the strong culture of human rights in our country," he said.

With the arrival of 60,000 more doses yesterday, government was adamant the Sisonke Vaccine Trial program would continue as planned this coming week.

The jabs are being dispatched to provinces over the course of the weekend.

