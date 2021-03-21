Meeting to be held with King Goodwill Zwelithini's lawyers to discuss next king

A statement by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Sunday provided an update on how far things are with regards to the man who will take the place of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu's place on the throne.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans may know by Wednesday who the next amaZulu king will be.

King Zwelithini died on 12 March, was planted on the 17th and a memorial was held on the 18th.

According to Prince Buthelezi, the King's will was read shortly after the memorial on Thursday. Senior members of the royal family met on Saturday to discuss certain matters, including the heir to the throne.

"It was decided that a meeting will be held on Wednesday morning with His Majesty’s lawyers," Prince Buthelezi said.

Further updates will be provided on Wednesday.

