KZN teen bully currently serving time in jail for not appearing in court

In September, a video was circulated on social media showing the 16-year-old from Mathole High School in Mahlabathini, KwaZulu-Natal beating, kicking and tearing the underwear of another girl while a few others looked on.

JOHANNESBURG - A teenage girl who was caught severely beating a school mate in a video that went viral last year is currently serving a three months jail sentence for failure to appear in court.

The parents of the victim then opened a case at a local police station in Mahlabathini.

The accused pupil was then charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. She was released on warning and under the care of the mother.

She was supposed to appear in court in February this year, but failed to do so and did not provide an explanation.

Her parents did not know her whereabouts and the matter was then postponed to 9 March 2021 for an enquiry to be conducted to establish the reasons for her non-appearance.

At the enquiry, she failed to provide reasons and the magistrate found her guilty for failing to appear in court and sentenced her to three months imprisonment for failure to appear before the court.

She is currently serving that sentence and is expected to appear before the court once again on 31 March where the matter of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm will once again be heard.

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he was pleased with the manner in which the law enforcement agencies have dealt with the matter.

