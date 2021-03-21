Knysna cop charged with corruption to return to court in May

Ralston Pietersen, who is stationed at the Knysna Magistrates' Court, was arrested on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A Knysna police officer who faces charges of corruption will return to the dock in May.

It's alleged the 44-year-old man had lured complainants into believing he'd have their traffic fines squashed in exchange for cash.

He appeared in court on Friday where he faces four counts of corruption, two of fraud, in addition to forgery and defeating the ends of justice.

The Hawks' Zinzi Hani said one of his victims reported him to the authorities, after which an investigation was launched.

