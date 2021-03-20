Waiter nabbed for card-skimming worth R50,000 at Olifantsfontein restaurant

The alleged fraud was reported to the Hawks by the Banks Forensic Investigation Unit after the unit noticed suspicious transactions at the restaurant.

JOHANNESBURG - A 32-year-old waiter has been arrested for duplicating patrons' bank cards at a Midstream Estate restaurant in Olifantsfontein.

The man allegedly duplicated clients' bank card details making away with more than R50,000. During his apprehension on Thursday, police found card a skimming device and receipts with pin numbers to the alleged cloned clients’ bank cards.

The man is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 23 March on charges of fraud and theft.

