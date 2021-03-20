Tazne van Wyk: WC safety dept hopes May trial will bring family closer to peace

On Friday, the High Court in the Western Cape set 31 May 2021 as the trial date.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Community Safety department said it hopes justice will prevail in the matter against a man accused of killing 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

On Friday, the High Court in the Western Cape set 31 May 2021 as the trial date.

READ: Man accused of raping, murdering Tazne van Wyk (8) goes to trial in May

The murder accused was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape after he allegedly fled last year.



The child's body was found in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester along the N1.

Department spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “It is welcome news that Tazne van Wyk’s alleged murderer will now go to trial. I hope that this brings some peace of mind to the Van Wyk family, who have suffered immeasurable loss.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.