Sanef calls for immediate end to surveillance of SA journalists

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Editor's Forum (Sanef) has called on police to immediately cease the surveillance of journalists.

Daily Maverick journalist Marianne Thamm said her home was broken into by crime intelligence resulting in her work laptops being stolen.

This comes after Thamm reported on documents that were submitted in court papers by former crime intelligence head Peter Jacobs.

Thamm reported that Jacobs was implicated in personal protective equipment fraud.

Sanef's Mary Papayya said they would approach Police Minister Bheki Cele and President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the matter.

