Protesting students vow to continue nationwide demonstrations next week

Students are set to continue their protests after talks between management at tertiary institutions and students deadlocked once again this week.

JOHANNESBURG – Protesting students say they remain resolute in their fight for free higher education and would continue with their demonstrations next week.

Talks between management and student leaders deadlocked once again this week.

The University of South Africa's student representative council’s (SRC) Amukelani Ngwenya said their demands were clear.

“We are saying that they must scrap all historic debt, they must register the 20,000 students as per the court ruling, and they must bring back out two semesters and make sure that all Nsfas [National Student Financial Aid Scheme] students are registered.”

Meanwhile, two Wits students are expected back in court at the end of this month after their case was postponed for further investigations.

The pair appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday where they were released on R1,500 bail each.

The pair were arrested last week during student protests in Braamfontien and have been charged with public violence.

On Friday, a group of Wits University students demonstrated outside court.

Wits SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka said, “There is a right in the Constitution of education which is so deeply entrenched its even in the Bill of Rights – which is the most important section, in my observation, that is section 29. Yet that right is denied to some and granted to others because of their financial status.”