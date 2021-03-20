NW woman who allegedly killed and buried her newborn baby abandons bail

The woman appeared in the Brits Magistrates Court on Friday following her arrest when police made the grim discovery in a shallow grave at a nearby field in Sunway, near Hartbeespoort.

JOHANNESBURG – A North West woman, who is facing a charge of murder following the death of her newborn baby has abandoned her bail application in the Brits Magistrates' Court.

WARNING: Please note this story contains graphic details and is not suitable for sensitive readers

The 29-year-old mother who allegedly put her newborn baby in boiling water appeared in court on Friday.

It’s understood the woman gave birth to the baby at her home in Sunway, near Hartbeespoort earlier this week.

She then buried the baby in a shallow grave.

The national prosecuting authority’s Lumka Mahanjana said the women later confided in a friend, who alerted the police on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that the accused tried to abort her baby, and when that failed she dipped her in 20 litre bucket of boiling water. The accused abandoned her bail application, and the matter was postponed to 14 May for further investigation.”

