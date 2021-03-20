New Zealand cruise to overwhelming ODI victory over Bangladesh

Set a target of 132 to win, debutant Will Young hit the winning runs with more than 28 overs remaining.

DUNEDIN – New Zealand comprehensively outplayed Bangladesh with an eight wicket victory in the first one-day international in Dunedin on Saturday.

Henry Nicholls was 49 not out with Young on 11 while Martin Guptill made 38 and Devon Conway 27.

Bangladesh, sent in to bat first, were all out for 131 in the 42nd over with New Zealand swing ace Trent Boult taking four for 27.

Six Bangladesh batsmen reached double figures but could not persevere with Mahmadullah's 27 from 54 deliveries the top score.

