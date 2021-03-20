Nathaniel Julies’ call for speedy completion of murder trial

The family of the slain teen made the call after the three police officers linked to his killing made a brief appearance in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of the late Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies has called for a speedy completion of the case against three police officers linked to the murder of the 16-years-old.

This after the three police officers Caylene Whiteboy, Simon Ndyalvane and Voster Netshiongolo, made a brief appearance in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Julies, who was living with Down Syndrome, was shot dead just three meters away from his home last year.

The trio faces charges of murder -possession of illegal ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

The cofounder for the Caitlin Douman Foundation and Nathaniel Julies’ family spokesperson Charis Pretorius spoke to the media shortly after the case was rolled over to next month- for the disclosure of the docket to the defense.

“What we are hoping for is what is on the front of my t-shirt, which is justice for Nathaniel and justice for people like Nathaniel.”

The family has raised a concern with the delay saying it was 'dismayed', as Pretorius explains.

“Right now, what this family needs [is] a speedy trial. The attorneys for defense have constantly been delaying.”

When the matter returns to court it was expected that a trial date will finally be set.

