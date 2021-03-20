Mthokozisi Ntumba to be laid to rest in KZN today

The 35-year-old was shot and killed in Braamfontein last week when police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesting students.

JOHANNESBURG – The funeral of Mthokozisi Ntumba is expected to take place in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

At memorial service earlier this week, Ntumba's colleagues described him as a devoted family man.

The Tshwane Metro Human Settlements group paid tribute to Ntumba at a memorial service on Wednesday.

The married father of three worked as a town planner at the metro.

Tshwane Human Settlements head, Nonto Memela, said that Ntumba loved his family.

“Mr Ntumba was a devoted family man. He talked about his wife and children every chance he got. He would tell us stories about when they met with his wife. Furthermore, he told me they met at university during their varsity days.”

Four police officers, aged between 27 and 51, made their first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it believed that it had a strong case against the four officers.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said that they believe they had a watertight case against the four officers.

“We are alleging, as the State, that the police officers failed in a manner that upholds the law.”

She said that the officers were facing very serious offences.

“The State will be opposing bail, it is a schedule five offence. The onus is on the accused to convince the court that it is in the interest of justice that they be released on bail," said the NPA.

The officers were expected back in court on 24 March 2021.

Additional reporting by Sifiso Zulu

