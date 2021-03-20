Menzi Nugabane’s family want him to be remembered for his good work

Bonginkosi Ngubane was speaking at his brother's funeral, which had been combined with that of his father, in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG – The brother of the late internationally acclaimed actor Menzi Ngubane has paid tribute by saying peers must continue the legacy he left.

Ngubane, who played in popular tv dramas including Generations, died last week following a stroke – while his father, uBaba Ndodeni, passed on three days later.

The family held a combined funeral for the father and son on Saturday, 20 March 2021.

The funeral at the Mnambiti indoor sports centre in Ladysmith.

Bonginkosi Ngubane said the family and South Africans had lost a talented individual in his brother.

“We want him to be remembered for his good work. People must carry on his legacy by continuing from where he has left.”

Attending the funeral was Arts and Culture Minister.

