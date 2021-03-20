Menzi Ngubane's absence deeply felt in our hearts, says Mthethwa

The Ngubane's were laid to rest at their home in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts, Culture and Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa paid tribute to the late icon Menzi Ngubane at a joint funeral where Ngubane and his father are being bid farewell.

The Ngubane's were laid to rest at their home in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. Ngubane died last week aged 56 and his 90-year-old father, with him he was said to be very close, died a few days later.

"He left an everlasting impact on every role he played and inspired so many with his relentless pursuit of excellence, as an actor, a father and an exceptional South Africa, Mthethwa said.

"In Menzi Ngubane, our nation has lost one of its finest talents. The country mourns the loss of an icon, a humble son of the soil, a father, a brother and the quintessential maverick actor. We sympathise with the Ngubane family, who have carried a heavy burden of grief.

He told mourners that Ngubane was a part of a generation of actors who inspired our nation and raised the levels of appreciation of the arts and that he was among those generations of storytellers, who often reflect society, educate and reminded us of happier times and of our greater human potential."

