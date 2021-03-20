Menzi and Ndodeni Ngubani bid farewell in combined funeral in KZN today

Ngubane, who played in popular drama series including generations, died last week following complications with a stroke – while his father passed on three days later.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of the late veteran actor Menzi Ngubane on Saturday held a combined funeral service for him and his father, Ndodeni, in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ngubane, who played in popular drama series including generations, died last week following complications with a stroke – while his father passed on three days later.

Menzi and Ndodeni Ngubane will be laid to rest at a funeral service which began at their home, before leaving for a local sports centre in Mnambiti.

READ: Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane passes away aged 56

Earlier in the week, the family announced that it would have a combined funeral for the father and son, to celebrate both their lives.

UBaba Ndodeni passed away just three days after his son. Menzi’s brother Bonnie said they were ready for the funeral and burial arrangements.

“The service will start at 10 am, thereafter we will proceed to the cemetery.”

At the time of his passing, Menzi was working with the producers of the upcoming South African Thai movie Red Cargo.

WATCH: Menzi Ngubane memorial service

At the same time, actor Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala was laid to rest in KwaBhaca in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

News of her death reached the media on Saturday night, with DispatchLive reporting she was dead for a week before being discovered by a family friend on Friday in her Honeydew home.

The cause of her death is still unknown, with police saying there were no signs of foul play.

ALSO READ: No immediate signs of foul play in Noxolo Maqashalala case

Maqashalala played the character Viwe in the youth series Tsha Tsha, as well as roles in_ Generations_, Intersexions, Diamond City and Rythm City, among others.

Maqashalala also starred in a number of feature films. She acted in Hotel Rwanda (2004) - a film based on the Rwandan genocide and was featured in one episode of the 1996 series, Tarzan: The Epic Adventures. She also played Wendy in the 2009 Irish film, Bitterness.

LISTEN: Tributes to Noxolo Maqashalala and Menzi Ngubane

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.