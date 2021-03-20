Mantashe likens Bosasa security upgrade at his home to 'wedding contributions'

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said he didn’t know who contributed to the payments, saying this was a similar process followed when paying for a traditional wedding.

The minister told the state capture commission on Friday that former Bosasa executive director Papa Leshabane offered to provide better cameras as a family friend, and he didn’t ask him any questions.

Mantashe was testifying about the upgrades that former Bosasa chief operations officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi said were valued at R600,000.

The minister said he found out through media reports that Bosasa was behind the security camera installations at his properties.



Mantashe said to his knowledge, his security advisor agreed with Leshabane to install the camera systems.

“We help one another in dealing with a number of projects – if Mantashe is going to get married we come together and contribute – the questions that you are asking now, do not arise. We are in a family traditional arrangement that people make contributions, and those who make contributions are not looking suspicious until years later.

But the minister said it was not relevant to him at the time that Leshabane was working for Bosasa.

Meanwhile, Mantashe also told the State Capture Commission that he never knew that Bosasa was involved in installing security cameras in his properties until it came up in the media.

Agrizzi told the Commission that Bosasa paid contractor Chal le Roux, who also testified that he did install the cameras.

However, Mantashe said Leshabane made the offer and he took it.

The minister said his security advisor negotiated with Leshabane and told him that Leshabane offered to install the Eastern Cape cameras at his own cost.

Mantashe said the first installations in Boksburg were done after the African National Congress (ANC) agreed that cameras should be installed at his house.

The commission asked him if he knew that Leshabane worked for Bosasa and how he came to make the offer.

“There was never an agreement with the executives of Bosasa. Papa made the arrangements and continued with the security upgrades out of his own volition."

The minister said, unlike other secret projects, Bosasa records mention his name to show that there was no malice with his project.

