Makwetla says 'no conflict of interest' with Bosasa security work at his home

Makwetla told the State Capture Commission that the late Bosasa chief executive officer (CEO) Gavin Watson installed cameras in his house without his knowledge – but he claims when the media reported about the installations Watson apologised.

He said he wanted to pay Watson but he initially refused and eventually said he should give the money to charity.

“Did you not find it strange to allow them to install services in your house when you were at that time the deputy of the department that had a contract with them?"

This was a question posed at the commission to Makwetla.

He replied by saying that Watson had come to ask him to intervene, so that he could be paid like other service providers.

He said in that meeting he asked the late Bosasa CEO to give him a quotation for security upgrades – instead watson installed cameras in his house without telling him.

He told the commission that he never considered this to be a conflict of interest.

“Not at all. All I was asking for was a service to pay for – and if they are also providing home security and they were going to do it at my place, and I am paying for it. There was no conflict of interest that I was anticipating.”

Makwetla says Watson had agreed to clear him and even drafted a letter of apology to Parliament, but he passed away before he could send it.

He said Bosasa gave him an invoice of R90,000; but he decided to pay R25,000 rand – amount had been estimated by the security department of public works.