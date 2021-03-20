Gertrude Mongella pays glowing tribute to Tanzania’s Magufuli, Hassan

Following the death of John Magufuli on Wednesday, Mongella spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News about the newly sworn-in President, and the first woman head of state in East Africa Samai Suluhu Hasaan.

JOHANNESBURG – Former president of the Pan African Parliament, and the only woman to hold that position, Gertrude Mongella said she believed Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan would ensure that the country never begs and continues John Magufuli's fight against corruption.

Mongella spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News about the newly sworn-in President, and the first woman head of state in East Africa.

Hasaan was sworn in on Friday following the death of Magufuli earlier this week.

Mongella paid a glowing tribute to both Magufuli and Hassan.

She said she would remember how the late Tanzanian president stood with cashew nut farmers against international buyers.

“…and if you deal with the crops of the farmers, you are dealing directly with women. They take so much time – they labour, they sweat – but at the end of the day, they get nothing. He was the implementer of the Beijing Platform without necessarily mentioning it.”

The first woman president of the Pan African Parliament said she has full confidence in Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“By making sure that Tanzania is developed using our own resources, we are fed up with begging and that's what Magufuli hated most. I think she is not going to bring us back to beggars when people come to take everything from us. They take our minerals and the come in the back door and make themselves donors.”

Mongella appeals to Hassan to continue Magufuli's fight against corruption and she appeals to the women of Tanzania to put their weight behind her.

