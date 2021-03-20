Charred remains of JMPD security officer found in Soweto

It’s understood Dumisani Tani reported for duty in Klipspruit Valley on Thursday. However, his charred remains were only found by one of his colleagues in the early hours of Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) employee has been found burnt to death at a Rea Vaya bus station in Soweto.

It’s understood Dumisani Tani reported for duty in Klipspruit on Thursday. However, his charred remains were only found by one of his colleague in the early hours of Friday morning.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said an inquest docket has been opened.

“At approximately 04h50 yesterday morning, a colleague arrived to relieve Dumisani from his duties and to open the station. The colleague was surprised to see the station quiet, and when he checked in the toilet he found Dumisani burned and unresponsive. Gauteng Emergency Medical paramedics were called and Dumisani was declared dead on the scene.”

