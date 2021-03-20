20°C / 22°C
An off-duty police constable shot dead in Delft

The 40-year-old constable who was stationed at Mowbray Saps was shot dead on Friday.

An off-duty police officer has been shot and killed in Delft yesterday afternoon. Lizelle Persens/EWN
An off-duty police officer has been shot and killed in Delft yesterday afternoon. Lizelle Persens/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – An off-duty police officer has been shot and killed in Delft in the Western Cape.

The 40-year-old constable who was stationed at Mowbray Saps was shot dead on Friday.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk said the Hawks have taken over the probe into the officer’s murder.

“The shooting incident took place in Delft south. The Hawks detectives have undertaken the investigation. Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

