An off-duty police constable shot dead in Delft

The 40-year-old constable who was stationed at Mowbray Saps was shot dead on Friday.

CAPE TOWN – An off-duty police officer has been shot and killed in Delft in the Western Cape.

The 40-year-old constable who was stationed at Mowbray Saps was shot dead on Friday.



The police's Frederick Van Wyk said the Hawks have taken over the probe into the officer’s murder.

“The shooting incident took place in Delft south. The Hawks detectives have undertaken the investigation. Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

#sapsWC An off-duty police constable was shot and killed in Delft South, Ravel Street on Friday afternoon, 19/03. The 40yr-old constable was based at Mowbray #SAPS. Hawks detectives have undertaken the investigation #PoliceKillings #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/Bvev7FqSJz pic.twitter.com/8pGJWaHfbH SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 20, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.