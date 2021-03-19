Witness tells court Limpopo man admitted to killing his 4 kids in Facebook post

Lucas Phasha allegedly killed his children - all under the age of 10 - at their home outside Burgersfort in February last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial of a Limpopo father accused of killing his four children has been postponed to April.

Lucas Phasha allegedly killed his children - all under the age of 10 - at their home outside Burgersfort in February last year.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said that a witness on Thursday told the court about a Facebook status in which Phasha allegedly admitted to the crimes.

"The witness told the court about the Facebook page of the accused. On the day of the incident, wherein the accused posted that he killed his four kids. This shows the admissibility of the content of the post as evidence. The court is due to give a ruling on the 21st of March."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.