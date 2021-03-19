‘We are united’ - amaZulu vow to uphold King Zwelithini’s legacy

Zulu maidens and amabutho or traditional regiments were among several groups, which elected to celebrate the life and times of King Goodwill Zwelithini rather than mourn his passing.

NONGOMA – Members of the Zulu nation have vowed to keep the legacy of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini by upholding their culture.

The monarch was interred on Thursday.

He was remembered at a special memorial service amid various cultural exhibitions outside his royal palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

READ: OBITUARY - Longest reigning King of amaZulu Zwelithini a 'fountain of wisdom'

He passed away last Friday due to diabetes-related complications.

Zulu maidens and amabutho or traditional regiments were among several groups, which elected to celebrate the life and times of King Goodwill Zwelithini rather than mourn his passing.

WATCH: Ramaphosa - King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu remembered for helping bring stability

Sanele Shange, a maiden, said they would remember the late monarch as a loving father.

“We will remember him as the best King that we have experienced in this generation. He always encouraged us as maidens during the reed dance, and to also study hard.”

Ngizwe Mchunu, a member of amabutho, said the Zulu nation would emerge stronger from the king’s passing.

“We are united, we are determined about our culture and our vision. It will never die.”

The Zulu royal family said it was still deciding on the late monarch’s successor.

WATCH: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi - The reign of King Zwelithini kaBekhuzulu was one of peace

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.