WC legislature aims to cut province’s murder rate by 50% over next decade

Chairperson of the community safety committee Reagan Allen

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape legislature has set its sights on reducing the province's murder rate by 50% over the next 10 years.

Chairperson of the community safety committee Reagan Allen on Thursday said it would do so by ensuring all projects were implemented through its oversight role.

Allen said over the past few weeks, there had been an increase in gang violence in Cape Town.

He said R750 million had been set aside to employ 500 additional law enforcement officers to assist communities.

"We understand the core deliverables of the Western Cape safety plan, which aims to reduce the murder rate by over 50% over the 10 years."

This week, Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier tabled his medium-term budget.

More than R2.3 billion has been set aside to address high levels of crime.

