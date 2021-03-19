WC COVID cases & deaths starting to decline, says provincial health dept

The Western Cape Health Department said on Friday cases have declined by 5%, but admissions have increased by 12%.

The Western Cape Health Department on Friday said cases had declined by 5%, but admissions have increased by 12%.

Deaths have dropped by 17% over the past several weeks.

Head of health Dr Keith Cloete said while cases in the metro decreased by 11%, Mitchells Plain and the western sub-districts were showing a slight increase.

“The team in Mitchells Plain have gone in and have examined, identified a cluster and have contained it. Similarly in the western; it was one of two old age homes and they have been contained.

