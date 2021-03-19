Brown will be asked about Eskom while later on Minister Gwede Mantashe and former Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla will talk about Bosasa.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, Minister Gwede Mantashe and former Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla are expected to testify at the state capture commission on Friday.



WATCH LIVE: Lynne Brown testifies at Zondo commission

