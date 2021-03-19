Two Wits students arrested during protests due in court for bail application

They were arrested last week during protests in Braamfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Wits University students are appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for a formal bail application on Friday.

They were remanded in custody earlier this week after it emerged they have pending cases in Stellenbosch.

The pair is facing a charge of public violence.

A small group of Wits University students are demonstrating outside the magistrates court calling for their release.

Wits student representative council president Mpendulo Mfeka said: “It was agreed that during the preliminary stages that we can't afford to have them in prison… so that is why we are [demonstrating] outside the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.”

