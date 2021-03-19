Students vow to continue protests over historic debt next week until demands met

Wits University SRC’s Mpendulo Mfeka reiterated that they were not backing down until their demands were met.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the country's universities committing to using debt relief mechanisms to assist academically deserving students to register, students at some campuses said that they would be continuing with their protests next week.

Protesting students are calling for free higher education.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande met with management at universities this week to discuss, among other issues, funding and debt challenges.

There appears to be no end in sight to student protests at some universities over the funding crisis facing the country's institutions of higher learning, an issue that crops up every year.

“So, the plan going into next week will be around the notion and idea of human rights and the idea to the right to protest freely.”

Meanwhile, Unisa SRC’s Amokelani Ngwenya said that a meeting with management earlier on Friday failed and they had resolved to return to the streets come Monday.

“We are continuing to shut down all our campuses until management responds in a positive way.”

Nzimande has been at the helm of the sector for over a decade and students are now beginning to question his leadership, claiming that he had failed to effectively deal with the funding crisis.

