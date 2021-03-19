South Africans urged to defend the Constitution against Zuma defiance

The Defend our Democracy campaign consists of concerned South Africans, including prominent ANC veterans like Reverend Frank Chikane.

JOHANNESBURG – A group of South Africans, which include prominent African National Congress (ANC) veterans have on Thursday called on the public to help vigorously defend the Constitution, in light of former President Jacob Zuma's recent defiance.

Religious and business leaders, civil society organisations as well as politicians are among more than 300 people under the campaign ‘Defend our Democracy’ who raised concerns about the state's increasing inability to protect citizens.

The campaign also voiced worries that governance has been severely tested over the last few years almost to breaking point.

The Defend our Democracy group has lashed out the former president for defying the Constitutional Court's order that he appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry to give his side of the state capture story.

It said it found it astonishing that the former head of state was not only violating the law, but he is also assailing the Constitution.

The group said the Zuma was openly attacking the country's democracy.

Reverend Frank Chikane, who is part of the group, said: “Nobody must be allowed to do the Samson thing on us and bring down the country with them because they don’t want to face the consequences of their own actions.”

The group also wants Parliament to get on board and support their call while making sure those found guilty of state capture are prosecuted for their crimes.

