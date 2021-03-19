Samia Suluhu Hassan to be sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president today

Suluhu Hassan becomes the 6th president and first female head of state of Tanzania following the death of John Magufuli.

JOHANNESBURG – Tanzania’s Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan will be sworn in on as president on Friday, following the death of John Magufuli.

According to the constitution of Tanzania, Suluhu Hassan automatically became acting president when the country’s leader died on Wednesday night.

But the official swearing-in ceremony will be held at the statehouse in Dar es Salaam at 10 am East African time.



From Friday, Suluhu Hassan becomes the 6th president and first female head of the state of Tanzania.

She was elected vice president alongside Magufuli in 2015 and again last year.



Although the 2020 poll was disputed by the opposition, the official result gave the pair 84% of the vote.



Suluhu Hassan is expected to complete the term in 2025.

Magufuli died at the age of 61 earlier this week after being absent from public life since 27 February.



In a televised address, Suluhu Hassan said he had suffered from a heart condition for a decade.

